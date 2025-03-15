Man throws 4-year-old daughter into river over marital strife in Bengal’s Nadia

Kolkata: A man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by throwing her into the river over a marital strife with his wife in Nadia in West Bengal on Friday evening, police said. Police said the accused has confessed to the crime. (Representational image)

The man identified as Buddhadeb Ghosh has been arrested.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. We have arrested the accused. A case has been registered. The child’s body was recovered and sent for autopsy,” Uttam Ghosh, additional superintendent of police of Krishnanagar police district, told media persons.

People familiar with the matter said that the couple - Buddhadeb Ghosh and Barsha Ghosh – got married five years ago and had a girl child. The relation between the two was, however, strained. Local residents said that the man threw his daughter from the bridge into the Jalangi river in Nadia and her body was recovered with the help of police.

“On Friday he hit me and drove me out of the house. When I wanted to take my daughter with me, he refused. I went to my father’s house. Later in the evening I came to know from local residents that he has killed my daughter,” Barsha Ghosh, the accused’s wife, told media persons. “I want him to be hanged,” she said.

