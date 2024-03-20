Modi ki guarantee has ‘zero warranty’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party’s election planks – ‘Modi ki guarantee’ saying that while West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s guarantee offers a lifetime warranty, Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s guarantee’s come with “zero warranty”. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo)

He was addressing a political rally from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas. This was TMC’s first big rally in Basirhat since protests broke out in Sandeshkhali last month.

Abhishek also attacked the BJP over the month-long unrest at Sandeshkhali saying that there has been too much of politics centering Basirhat and Sandeshkhali.

“BJP’s intention was not to ensure women’s security. Their intention was to mislead the people and weaken the TMC,” he said.

He added that the allegations of sexual assault are pending against Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar – the two accused and associates of arrested TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan – saying that the central agencies are yet to take them into custody.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas was on the edge last month after the village women hit the roads with allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing against Shahjahan and his associates Sardar and Hazra.

Abhishek, who is also the nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, also attacked the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and for allegedly stopping central funds to the state.

He also said that the TMC will never allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in West Bengal.

“Let Union home minister Amit Shah clarify that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) won’t be implemented after CAA. You (BJP) had snatched citizenships of 1.2 million Hindus in Assam but no action was taken by its chief minister,” Abhishek, the party’s National general secretary said.

“...CAA is a law to snatch citizenship. Mamata Banerjee won’t allow NRC to be implemented in the state. This is our commitment,” he added.

“Whose guarantee will you take? The one who gives free speech or one who offers free ration? Didi’s guarantee means lifetime warranty and Modi’s guarantee means zero warranty. You have to decide which one would you want,” the TMC MP said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the BJP will lead by more than 30,000 votes in the assembly constituency where Abhishek held his rally. He claimed that the TMC would not be even able to cross the double-digit mark in the coming Lok Sabha polls.