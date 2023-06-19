IIT student death case: Mother writes letter to CM Mamata Banerjee for speedy probe

The mother of IIT Kharagpur student who was found dead in the hostel room inside the campus in October last year, has written a letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her intervention for a speedy probe into the case. The deceased student’s parents had moved the Calcutta high court last year seeking SIT formation. (PTI photo)

“I humbly pray for your kind intervention in the matter so that the newly constituted investigation team may be allowed to function without any hindrance and unearth who murdered my son, as also for what reason. I also pray that steps be initiated to apprehend the murderers and ensure that they are punished so that justice is meted out to my deceased son,” the student’s mother wrote in her letter to the chief minister on Saturday.

Last week, the Calcutta high court had set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer K Jayaraman to probe into the death of the third-year mechanical engineering student.

The court also allowed narco-analysis test of any suspect.

The police and IIT authorities had initially suggested that the student may have died by suicide to which his parents opposed alleging that their son was murdered.

“We want justice for our son. That’s why I have sent a letter to the chief minister seeking her cooperation. When the police started the probe, it was suggested that my son has died by suicide. But then the court set up an SIT and ordered a fresh probe,” the student’s mother told HT from Assam.

The deceased student’s parents had moved the Calcutta high court last year seeking formation of an SIT to probe the death.

Even though the first autopsy and police reports failed to conclude how the student died, a second postmortem done by Dr Ajoy Kumar Gupta, a retired forensic expert, on the orders of the Calcutta HC claimed that death was caused due to profuse bleeding causing hemorrhagic shock and combined effect infused over chest and over the student’s head.

The court had ordered a second postmortem after exhuming his body from his grave at Dibrugarh in Assam.

“There is a possibility that he was hit with a blunt object or a blunt pointed object or a pointed sharp object. It could be a dagger or some pointed object like a sharp metal rod, which had entered his body (around the head and neck region) from right to left. As an autopsy surgeon, my job is to scan the body, inch by inch,” Gupta had told HT.

In October 2022, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma wrote to Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the IIT Kharagpur student.

