Mukul Roy to be soon ‘missing’ from TMC? Leader says he wants to be with BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mukul Roy, who was reported “untraceable” since Monday evening by his son but later spotted in Delhi at night, said he is still a BJP legislator and his visit’s purpose was to join back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending speculation around his next political move. TMC leader Mukul Roy.(file photo)

"I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda,” he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening, news agency PTI reported.

After his son and TMC leader Subhranshu lodged a missing complaint with the Bidhannagar police in West Bengal, Roy was later seen saying at the Delhi Airport that there was “no special reason behind his visit”. “Can’t I come to Delhi? I am an MP and MLA,” he said.

“I was not keeping well for quite some time, so I was away from politics but now I am ready again,” he said and even added a piece of advice for his son to join the BJP as well. “...it would suit him best," the TMC leader added.

Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had earlier joined the BJP in 2017, citing differences with party leadership and was made BJP’s national vice-president. In 2021, he, however, returned to the TMC after winning the election as a saffron candidate.

Roy headed for Kolkata airport and boarded a flight for Delhi around 7.45pm but his son claimed two people had taken the politician without informing the family. He also said his father is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease". "My father is not in the right frame of mind. I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person. After he went missing, I had also filed a police complaint last night," he told reporters.

Speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP were fueled after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra, shared a cryptic post that read “comeback". When asked about it, Haze said "It's time to wait and watch. Please wait for one or two days…”.

(With PTI inputs)

