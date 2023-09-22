News / Cities / Kolkata News / Myanmar national studying at Visva-Bharati goes missing; abduction alleged

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Moni Gurung, a homemaker from India Pally, told local journalists that around seven people arrived at the neighbourhood on Thursday

A Myanmar national studying Buddhist philosophy at Visva-Bharati University went missing on Thursday from his rented accommodation outside the campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said.

Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal (File Photo)

Police said university authorities have lodged a missing complaint of Panchara Thai, studying PhD.

“The Visva-Bharati authorities lodged a complaint saying Panchara Thai, who was pursuing a PhD degree, went missing on Thursday afternoon. A student told the authorities that some people came to the rented house in a dark-coloured car and took him away. This claim is being verified,” a district police official said on condition of anonymity.

“Officers from Bolpur police station are examining the footage from security cameras installed at Indira Pally, where Thai lived,” the officer added.

“The entire episode is shrouded in mystery. We have no clue,” Somnath Saw, a Visva-Bharati student union leader, said.

Moni Gurung, a homemaker from India Pally, told local journalists that around seven people arrived at the neighbourhood on Thursday.

“They came to my house too and said they were looking for a person who had abducted a woman. I never saw these men before,” Gurung said.

Mahua Banerjee, the university’s official spokesperson, told HT on Friday that the Myanmar embassy has been informed about the incident.

Thai could not be traced till Friday night, the Myanmar embassy has been informed, she said, adding police are investigating.

