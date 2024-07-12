NDA govt unstable, may not complete its term: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the centre was unstable and may not even complete its term. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday, said she would campaign for him during the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections.

“This government may not continue. It is not a stable government. It is an unstable government,” Banerjee said while speaking to reporters at Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai.

“The game is on. It will continue,” she said.

“I will definitely come during the election. I will campaign for Uddhav ji” Banerjee said.

Thackeray, however, described the meeting with the TMC supremo as more of a family meeting rather than being a political one. “This is a brother-sister relation. She had come earlier too,” Thackeray told reporters. “It was a family meeting. Please don’t associate politics with it. If I have to say anything I do that openly. I am not scared,” the UBT chief said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the TMC are partners in the INDIA-bloc. This was the first meeting between the two leaders, who are known to enjoy a good rapport, after the Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee mounted an attack against the BJP over the centre’s announcement of observing June 25 as the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to mark the imposition of the Emergency.

“The maximum number of Emergencies are taking place during Modi’s time. They have brought in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replacing the criminal law (Indian Penal Code). One won’t be able to understand what they have changed. Everybody is afraid,” she said.

Banerjee, who flew to Mumbai on Thursday to attend the high-profile wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, had said that she would also hold meetings with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. She is also likely to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

“Uddhav’s symbol was taken away. It was absolutely unethical. Despite that, they fought like a tiger. I like it,” she added.