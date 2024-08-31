NHRC issues notice to Kolkata commissioner over police action on protestors

Kolkata: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata police commissioner over the alleged use of ‘excessive and brutal’ force by the police on protestors during Nabanna Abhijan earlier this week. Junior doctors take part in a protest rally over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata (HT Photo)

A complaint was lodged with the NHRC from one O P Vyas from the Bharatiya Human Rights Initiative (BHIM), who claimed that the police used “excessive and brutal force on student protestors” who were marching towards the state secretariat demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.

The incident took place on August 27, according to the complaint.

It was further alleged that over 200 students were arrested and subjected to brutal physical assaults, many sustaining serious injuries.

“This action violated their right to peaceful assembly and reflected a grave disregard for human rights. The complainant requests that steps be taken to ensure the protection of the students’ rights and to provide compensation to the victims,” the complaint reads.

Taking congnisance, the NHRC sought an action taken report by the city police within two weeks.

“The allegations, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the right to peaceful assembly,” the NHRC notice stated.

It stated that the Supreme Court has also observed that it becomes a more serious problem when taking recourse to such an action, “police indulges in excesses and crosses the limit by using excessive force, thereby becoming barbaric or by not halting even after controlling the situation and continuing its tirade. This results in a violation of human rights and human dignity.”

A protest in Kolkata against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Hospital turned violent on Tuesday as police lobbed tear gas shells and fired water cannons to disperse protesters who allegedly smashed down metal barricades in a thwarted bid to march towards the state secretariat Nabanna demanding the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors of RG Kar Hospital and Medical College, who have ceased work demanding justice for the victim, have called for a rally to Lalabazar, the headquarters of Kolkata police, on September 2, demanding the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner.

“We have called for a Lalbazar Abhijaan on Monday. Junior doctors will march to Lalbazar to demand the resignation of Kolkata police,” said a protesting doctor.

On Friday, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women leaders and members put up the model lock on the gate at the office of the West Bengal State Women’s Commission, stating that they have failed to issue a single statement after the rape and murder incident that took place on August 9.

A five-member delegation, including BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, former MP Locket Chatterjee, and former Union minister Debasree Choudhury, went inside the commission office after prolonged arguments with police.

Whereas, hundreds of BJP’s women workers and supporters shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim and the resignation of the chief minister.

(with PTI inputs)