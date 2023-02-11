Nursing student found dead in hostel in North Bengal

A first-year nursing student was found dead in the toilet of the nursing hostel of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri on Saturday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mithali Burman, 20, a resident of Ramchandrapur in South Dinajpur district.

“Burman had recently lost her mother. She looked depressed. Her classmates found her body hanging in the hostel toilet on Saturday morning,” said Sutapa Saha, principal, Nursing Training school, NBMCH

Her father Ratan Barman, who rushed to the nursing school early Saturday morning, said: “I spoke with her for the last time on Tuesday.”

Ratan said Mithali got married to one Rintu Barman, a few months ago and her husband works as a security guard in Bengaluru.

“She called me at around 7pm on Friday and requested to take her out of the school. She could not come out from the mental trauma since the death of her mother. But I cannot believe that she could take such an extreme step,” said the husband.

