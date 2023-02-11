Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Nursing student found dead in hostel in North Bengal

Nursing student found dead in hostel in North Bengal

kolkata news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:28 PM IST

According to the father of the deceased, Mithali got married to one Rintu Barman, a few months ago and her husband works as a security guard in Bengaluru.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)
ByPramod Giri

A first-year nursing student was found dead in the toilet of the nursing hostel of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri on Saturday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mithali Burman, 20, a resident of Ramchandrapur in South Dinajpur district.

“Burman had recently lost her mother. She looked depressed. Her classmates found her body hanging in the hostel toilet on Saturday morning,” said Sutapa Saha, principal, Nursing Training school, NBMCH

Her father Ratan Barman, who rushed to the nursing school early Saturday morning, said: “I spoke with her for the last time on Tuesday.”

Ratan said Mithali got married to one Rintu Barman, a few months ago and her husband works as a security guard in Bengaluru.

“She called me at around 7pm on Friday and requested to take her out of the school. She could not come out from the mental trauma since the death of her mother. But I cannot believe that she could take such an extreme step,” said the husband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out