Kolkata, Activists of the CPI's student wing SFI gathered on university campuses across West Bengal on Monday morning to enforce a strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu. SFI enforces strike on university campuses in Bengal

Two students were injured when a car in the convoy of Basu grazed past them during a melee in Jadavpur University on March 1 as Leftists students tried to prevent the minister from leaving the campus, demanding a discussion on the conduct of student union polls. Basu sustained injuries as the windshield of his car was damaged by the protesters.

Campuses of Jadavpur and Presidency universities in Kolkata wore a deserted look on Monday morning as common students, faculty members and other staffers stayed away while Students' Federation of India members gathered on the campuses to enforce the day-long strike that began at 10 am.

Campuses of other higher educational institutions such as Calcutta University, Rabindra Bharati University, North Bengal University and Burdwan University were partially affected as some classes were not held even though semester examinations were conducted, officials said.

However, fewer SFI activists were seen on these campuses, unlike at JU and Presidency University.

Activists of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the ruling TMC, were also seen on the campuses.

The strike did not affect vehicular movement so far as the SFI activists did not cause any disruption to road traffic and candidates proceeded smoothly to various examination centres across the state since the morning hours. West Bengal board class 12 examinations also began on Monday.

Saturday's incident took place on JU campus when Basu was leaving the premises after attending the AGM of West Bengal College and University Professors Association as the chairman of the TMC-aligned teachers' body.

"Outsiders sheltered by the TMC had instigated the violence and vandalism on the Jadavpur University campus on Saturday during the AGM of WBCUPA in the presence of Basu," SFI state committee member Shuvajit Sarkar alleged.

Tracing the chain of events on the Jadavpur University campus on March 1, Sarkar told PTI, "The students only wanted to have a discussion with the education minister in the presence of vice-chancellor but he behaved in a high-handed manner with them and tried to leave the campus in a huff."

Despite the students demanding an audience with the minister, he, accompanied by TMC musclemen and outsiders, boarded his car and his driver accelerated the vehicle without concern about the safety of the students who were protesting near the vehicle. His car injured two students, one of them seriously, and he did not bother to look back but sped away, Sarkar alleged.

"Basu is responsible for the injuries to the two students and we demand his resignation from the state cabinet and police action against him for fuelling fire on Jadavpur University campus," he said.

The SFI will extend its help to the smooth conduct of the higher secondary examinations, which began on Monday, and will organise camps near examination centres to assist the candidates, he added.

