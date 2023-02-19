Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Shiksha turned into…': Dharmendra Pradhan attacks TMC on scams in state recruitments

'Shiksha turned into…': Dharmendra Pradhan attacks TMC on scams in state recruitments

kolkata news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 06:15 AM IST

Talking to reporters in Kolkata, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "In Mamata Banerjee government, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They (TMC) see education as 'tolabazi' and cut money."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
ANI |

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bengal government over the alleged scams in state recruitments.

Talking to reporters here in Kolkata, Pradhan said, "In Mamata Banerjee government, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They (TMC) see education as 'tolabazi' and cut money."

"Scams happened during the state recruitments, and even in mid-day meal scheme. The people have seen all this," he added.

Notably, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata tmc mamata banerjee dharmendra pradhan + 2 more
kolkata tmc mamata banerjee dharmendra pradhan + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out