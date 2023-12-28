close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / Teachers' recruitment scam: ED conducts raid at 9 locations in Kolkata

Teachers' recruitment scam: ED conducts raid at 9 locations in Kolkata

Dec 28, 2023 11:46 AM IST

Nine teams of ED officers conducted raids at offices and residences of different people located in the city's busy Burrabazar area, Kakurgachi and EM Bypass.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at nine different places in Kolkata in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Nine teams of ED officers conducted raids at offices and residences of different people located in the city's busy Burrabazar area, Kakurgachi and EM Bypass, he said.

"This is related to our investigation of the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for documents and other bank documents," the officer told PTI.

The search operations started early Thursday morning following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.

