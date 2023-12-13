close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / Three dead, three injured in brick kiln furnace blast in Bengal’s Basirhat

Three dead, three injured in brick kiln furnace blast in Bengal’s Basirhat

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The victims were labourers lighting up the furnace used for baking clay bricks in Basirhat area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district

KOLKATA: Three people were killed and three more were injured in a blast at a brick kiln in the Basirhat area of Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Basirhat SP Joby Thomas SK said three people pulled out from the spot died later at the hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Basirhat SP Joby Thomas SK said three people pulled out from the spot died later at the hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were labourers lighting up the furnace used for baking clay bricks when the structure blew apart, witnesses told the police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We rescued six people, of whom three died in hospital. Three others are undergoing treatment,” said Joby Thomas SK, Basirhat superintendent of police.

Local people and relatives of the labopurers told police that more people could be trapped under the debris. Earth movers were called in on Wednesday night to clear the remains of the furnace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out