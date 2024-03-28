 TMC attacks BJP candidate Rekha Patra days after Modi spoke to her | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
TMC attacks BJP candidate Rekha Patra days after Modi spoke to her

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Rekha Patra is among the women, who have accused TMC leaders of atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attacked Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Basirhat, for “hypocrisy” two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to her over the phone and lauded her.

Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Basirhat. (X)

Patra is among the women who have accused TMC leaders of atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

“Caught red-handed! @BJP4India’s MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial’s schemes while aligning herself with Delhi’s JOMIDARS,” the TMC said in a post on X.

It asked Modi to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card the next time he called her. “It might help you understand how our leader’s brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme,” it said, referring to the scheme under which a family gets 5 lakh insurance cover annually.

The TMC posted details including Patra’s bank account, date of birth, Swasthya Sathi card number, etc submitted for availing the benefits of the scheme.

The BJP hit out at the TMC for leaking Patra’s details and added the health scheme was as good as defunct. “Shame on Mamata Banerjee. In a bid to denigrate the protesting women of #Sandeshkhali, TMC stoops to a new low and officially leaks sensitive government data, including personal details of Rekha Patra, BJP’s candidate from Basirhat. TMC has to take the blame for any eventuality,” said BJP’s West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya on X.

Malviya urged the Election Commission of India to ensure that the personal details of people with the West Bengal government are not leaked.

TMC leader Santanu Sen said family members of BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghosh also availed government schemes while standing in queues at government camps. “Mamata Banerjee does not differentiate between BJP and TMC when it comes to government schemes. That is a BJP game. They are feeling embarrassed because it has been proved that even BJP leaders and their families avail benefits of Mamata Banerjee’s schemes.” He said the Aadhaar details of 815 million Indians were leaked during the BJP’s rule.

Kolkata
