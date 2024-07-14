TMC leader shot dead, another injured in North Dinajpur district

Siliguri: A panchayat-level Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead, and another received a bullet injury in North Dinajpur district on Saturday night, people familiar with the matter said. The incident took place in the district’s Srikrishnapur area, 12 km from Islampur. (Representative Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Bapi Roy (35), a local TMC leader and husband of a panchayat samiti member of Islampur.

According to the eyewitnesses, Roy and another local TMC leader, Mohammad Sajjad, were eating at a roadside eatery when they were shot at by unknown assailants who fled the spot.

Sajjad is the husband of the head of Islampur Ramganj-II panchayat.

People said that at around 9pm, a gang of five-six bike-borne miscreants, some of whom had their faces covered, arrived at the eatery and opened fire. While Roy was fatally shot in his neck, Sajjad received a bullet injury to his back.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where Roy was declared dead by the doctors, said the people mentioned above, adding that Sajjad is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

“We have no inkling as to why they were attacked. We hope the police will find the attackers soon. Our workers have rushed to the hospital,” Kanaialal Agarwala, the TMC president of North Dinajpur, told reporters.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, said a police officer from Islampur, adding that no one has yet been arrested.