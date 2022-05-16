TMC MLA Paresh Paul summoned by CBI in probe into Bengal BJP worker’s murder
KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress lawmaker Paresh Paul in connection with the investigation of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021 soon after the TMC government returned to power.
Paul has been told to appear before CBI officials for questioning at its city office on Wednesday.
Paul hasn’t commented on CBI decision. But Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the move was “nothing but political vendetta”.
“Paul is 74 years old. No one will believe that he is behind this crime. Is this a joke? It is nothing but political vendetta taking advantage of a court order,” Hakim told reporters.
The Calcutta high court on August 19, 2021, ordered CBI to probe the allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the 2021 assembly polls and returned to power in May 2021 for the third time.
Paul was summoned in connection with CBI probe in the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was dragged out of his house at Narkeldanga in Kolkata hours after the election results were declared on May 2, and murdered, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.
The BJP responded to the TMC alleging political vendetta, saying CBI is investigating the murder allegations on the orders of the high court and the party has nothing to do with it.
“CBI is investigating the murder allegations on the orders of the high court. Where does the BJP come into play? But names of several TMC leaders have cropped up during investigations of murders of BJP workers during post poll violence. Those should be investigated,” said Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP.
The federal agency earlier summoned TMC president in Birbhum district Anubrata Mondol in connection with post-poll violence. Mondol, however, did not appear citing health problems.
-
Split in BKU likely to dent farmers’ movement
Another split in farmers' body Bhartiya Kisan Union on Sunday is likely to dent the farmers' movement in the western part of UP that had witnessed a strong unity among the fraternity during the 13-month long agitation against the now- repealed three Central farm laws. However, the BKU has said the split will not have any impact on the movement.
-
Truth is out now: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Gyanvapi
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the news of the discovery of a 'Shivling' from Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima is a message of the country's eternal Hindu traditions. “The truth is out now and now whatever the court orders will be followed by all. The Muslim side or other opposition leaders engaged in appeasement must desist from making remarks,” Keshav Prasad Maurya said in his reaction.
-
BKU no stranger to splits after Mahendra Singh Tikait’s death in 2011
Divisions in the Bhartiya Kisan Union are not new and the trend became noticeable after the demise of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, who headed the organisation, on May 15, 2011. In the latest instance, a group of BKU leaders announced the formation of a new group with the name BKU (apolitical) in Lucknow on Sunday. The development coincided with the death anniversary Mahendra Singh Tikait (1935-2011).
-
State gives approval to Adani’s new transmission line
Mumbai In a boost to Mumbai's power security and the islanding system that insulates it from grid failures, the state government has cleared a major transmission project that will augment the capacity to wheel in additional power to the megapolis and decongest the transmission lines. It has given approvals to Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited for the 1,000 MW HVDC Kudus-Aarey Transmission line project.
-
Modi imparts governance, people-connect lessons to Uttar Pradesh ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a lesson or two in governance and people-connect to ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government in an interaction with them at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg here on Monday. Modi, who reached the chief minister's residence a little after 7pm, remained at Kalidas Marg for more than two hours. He had a close interaction on various issues besides attending the dinner that Yogi hosted.
