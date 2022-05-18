TMC MLA questioned by CBI in connection with murder of BJP worker
KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul was questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for around three hours on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of the murder of a Bharatiaya Janata Party (BJP) worker on May 2, 2021, soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government returned to power in the state.
On May 2, hours after the election results were declared, Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker, was allegedly dragged out of his house at Narkeldanga in Kolkata and murdered by TMC workers.
The victim’s family members alleged that Sarkar was murdered on the orders of Paul. Paul, however, rubbished the allegations. He was asked to appear before CBI by 11am on Wednesday. Paul reached the CBI office around 10.15am on Tuesday
“We don’t believe in such politics of hatred. We don’t engage in such politics in which a young man needs to be murdered. If we didn’t have public support, we wouldn’t have won by 70,000 votes in that assembly seat. The citizens are not foolish or blind,” said the septuagenarian leader after coming out of the CBI office.
There were allegations of massive post-poll violence in West Bengal after the TMC swept the 2021 Assembly polls and returned to power in May 2021 for the third time.
Sarkar’s brother, who also reached the CBI office premises, told reporters that he had come voluntarily in case the CBI wanted to make him sit face-to-face with Paul for interrogation.
“Paul had held a rally ahead of the assembly polls and had threatened that my brother and I would see hell after election results. He kept his word and my brother was murdered after the results. He masterminded the murder,” said Biswajit Sarkar, the victim’s brother.
Earlier, the federal agency summoned Anubrata Mondol, TMC’s president in Birbhum district in connection with post-poll violence. Mondol, however, skipped the summons citing health problems.
On August 19, 2021 the Calcutta high court ordered CBI to probe into the allegations of rape and murder reported after the assembly polls.
-
Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges' chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours. The North Delhi Lawyers' Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges.
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
-
Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur
Seventy-five years after Mumtaz was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday. After Iqbal death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. Both the families connected through social media.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.
-
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
