Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TMC removes some veteran district unit chiefs including Anubrata Mondal

ByTanmay Chatterjee
May 17, 2025 06:28 AM IST

A nine-member core committee formed for Birbhum in November 2023 in Mondal’s absence has been assigned the charge of the district.

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday conducted a reshuffle in its district units, removing, among others, Anubrata Mondal, the longest serving president of the Birbhum district unit and one of the old lieutenants of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Anubrata Mondal (HT File Photo)
Anubrata Mondal (HT File Photo)

In the list of new appointments released on Friday evening, the TMC did not name any successor to Mondal, who was released on bail in 2024 in the cattle smuggling case after spending two years in jail.

A nine-member core committee formed for Birbhum in November 2023 in Mondal’s absence has been assigned the charge of the district.

“The arrest of Mondal and his daughter by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and the media focus on their expensive properties dealt a blow to the TMC’s image,” a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

Former state minister Jakir Hossain will continue as chairman of the Murshidabad–Jangipur unit and MP Khalilur Rahaman as its president. Rahaman had been criticised by a section of party leaders after last month’s violence in Jangipur sub-division during anti-Waqf Act agitation.

In Murshidabad’s Berhampore organisational unit, Kandi MLA Apurba Sarkar will continue as president. Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Sheikh has been appointed the new chairman in place of Rejinagar MLA Rabiul Alam Chawdhury.

In the Bankura unit in Bankura district, Arup Chakraborty has been replaced by Aloka Sen Majumdar, a women’s wing leader, as president.

Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra will continue as president of the party’s Krishnanagar unit, her constituency in Nadia district.

News / Cities / Kolkata / TMC removes some veteran district unit chiefs including Anubrata Mondal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On