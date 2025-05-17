TMC removes some veteran district unit chiefs including Anubrata Mondal

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday conducted a reshuffle in its district units, removing, among others, Anubrata Mondal, the longest serving president of the Birbhum district unit and one of the old lieutenants of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Anubrata Mondal (HT File Photo)

In the list of new appointments released on Friday evening, the TMC did not name any successor to Mondal, who was released on bail in 2024 in the cattle smuggling case after spending two years in jail.

A nine-member core committee formed for Birbhum in November 2023 in Mondal’s absence has been assigned the charge of the district.

“The arrest of Mondal and his daughter by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and the media focus on their expensive properties dealt a blow to the TMC’s image,” a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

Former state minister Jakir Hossain will continue as chairman of the Murshidabad–Jangipur unit and MP Khalilur Rahaman as its president. Rahaman had been criticised by a section of party leaders after last month’s violence in Jangipur sub-division during anti-Waqf Act agitation.

In Murshidabad’s Berhampore organisational unit, Kandi MLA Apurba Sarkar will continue as president. Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Sheikh has been appointed the new chairman in place of Rejinagar MLA Rabiul Alam Chawdhury.

In the Bankura unit in Bankura district, Arup Chakraborty has been replaced by Aloka Sen Majumdar, a women’s wing leader, as president.

Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra will continue as president of the party’s Krishnanagar unit, her constituency in Nadia district.