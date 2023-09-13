TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at ED office in Kolkata for questioning

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s office in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, where he is likely to be questioned in the multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee leaves his Kalighat residence to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI)

Banerjee reached the agency’s office at Salt Lake around 11.45 am. Earlier in May, Banerjee was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for more than nine hours in connection with the recruitment scam. ED is questioning him in the case for the first time.

On Sunday, Banerjee trained his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the ED summon to him. He posted on social media: “First meet of INDIA’s coordination committee is on 13th September in Delhi, where I’m a member. But, Enforcement Directorate conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before them on the very same day! One can’t help but marvel at the TIMIDITY and VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA”

The first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be held today at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.

A TMC leader said that Banerjee has already informed Pawar that he wouldn’t be able to attend the meeting as he would be appearing before ED.

Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member and nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was made a member of INDIA’s coordination committee when the regional and national parties in the alliance held their third meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

Three TMC legislators, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have already been arrested in the scam, by federal agencies and are now in custody. Last month, Mamata Banerjee had said while addressing a political program that she received a message from someone saying that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee may also be arrested.

The chief minister is currently on a 12-day visit to UAE and Spain to attract investments in the state.