TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to skip ED questioning on October 3: 'Stop me if you can'

ByAniruddha Dhar
Sep 29, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at the Centre following his summon by the ED on October 3, the same day when TMC is set hold an agitation in New Delhi.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said he will not attend the Enforcement Directorate questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata on October 3 and will join a protest rally in New Delhi against the Centre's decision to withhold the state's dues under MGNREGA, which he is supposed to lead.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party MP Abhishekh Banerjee speaks to the media.(PTI file)
“The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I'll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!” the TMC general secretary posted on X, formally Twitter.

Earlier, Banerjee took a dig at the central government following his summon by the ED on October 3, the same day when the TMC is scheduled to hold the agitation against pending dues from the central government.

Posting the draft of the summons from his personal handle on 'X', Banerjee took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government saying that this reveals those who have been "truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!"

Banerjee was earlier summoned by the ED in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in September. The day coincided with the opposition INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi. Abhishek, being a member of the INDIA Coordination Committee had to skip the meeting owing to his summon at the ED's Kolkata office.

Banerjee, along with other party MPs, MLAs and leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2 on his birth anniversary.

A TMC delegation will meet Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on October 3 and place before him the issue of "non-release of dues" under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

