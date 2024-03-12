 Truck crashes into e-rickshaw in Bengal’s Hooghly district, kills 7: Police | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Truck crashes into e-rickshaw in Bengal’s Hooghly district, kills 7: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 09:25 PM IST

KOLKATA: Seven persons, including three of a family, were killed when a speeding truck hit an e-rickshaw at Gurap in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the truck driver has been arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said that six persons including a child died before they reached the hospital while another person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“We have arrested the driver of the dumper. The vehicle has been seized,” said the officer.

Police said that the accident took place around 9 am when the e-rickshaw carrying six passengers was heading towards the railway station. An empty truck was coming from the opposite direction.

“According to locals, the dumper was moving at a very high speed. The driver couldn’t control the vehicle and rammed into the e-rickshaw. The driver along with all the passengers were killed,” he said.

The locals extricated the bodies from the debris and took them to a local hospital.

Among the victims were a couple and their two-year-old child and a college student.

