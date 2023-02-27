Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal governor condemns attack on Union minister’s convoy

West Bengal governor condemns attack on Union minister’s convoy

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Feb 27, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers recently clashed after Union minister Nisith Pramanik’s car was allegedly attacked by a mob in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday condemned the attack on the convoy of Union minister of state for home, Nisith Pramanik, in Cooch Behar on Saturday and said “anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly”.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (PTI Photo)

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor said: “I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union minister of state (home affairs) Shri Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.”

“Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly. The Constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance,” the governor added.

Also Read:TMC, BJP workers clash after union minister’s car allegedly attacked in Bengal

No state government official commented on the governor’s statement since the secretariat was closed on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out