Bengal issues Covid advisory amid rise in cases

The West Bengal government has issued an advisory asking people to avoid gatherings, use masks, and take precautionary vaccination, citing a rise in Covid-19 cases. The state government has also launched a Covid helpline. (HT PHOTO)

The advisory was issued on chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions on Tuesday.

An official said that two weeks back the state was registering around 20-30 cases daily while on Monday 135 new infections were detected. The state has around 750 active Covid cases. Around 60 of them are hospitalised.

“The strains of Covid in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. But in small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with co-morbidities, and those with compromised immunity,” the advisory said.

The state government has also launched a Covid helpline (14416).