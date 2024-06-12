West Bengal lets schools adjust timings due to heatwave

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday authorised state-run and government-aided schools in the state to change their timings in view of the continuing heatwave conditions in at least five districts. Representative Image: Commuters brave the heat wave on a hot summer afternoon . (HT FILE PHOTO/Vipin Kumar)

“Kindly issue advisory to state-run, government-aided and sponsored school authorities so that they can take local decision of shifting the school timings in consultation with stakeholders as per local weather conditions, for remaining academic days of the month of June if needed without hampering the academic activities including the mid-day meal program and in the interests of students,” the education department said in its communication.

State-run schools shut down on April 22 for heatwave conditions in the state and reopened on June 3.

The decision comes against the backdrop of heatwave conditions in the western part of the state. Purulia recorded the state’s highest day temperature of 44.3°C on Tuesday while Kalaikunda in West Midnapore recorded 43.5°C, both at least eight degrees above the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the state, warning of severe heatwave conditions in districts such as West Midnapore, Purulia, West Burdwan over the next two days. A few other districts such as Jhargram and Bankura were likely to experience heatwaves.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum is more than 40 degrees C over the plains, over 37 degrees C over coastal areas, and over 30 degrees C in the hills with the deviation from normal between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees C above the average maximum. If these conditions persist for two consecutive days, a heatwave is declared on the second day. A severe heatwave is declared when the deviation is more than 6.4 degrees C above normal.

“Mainly westerly winds are dominant over south Bengal. Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is also going on. As a result, heat wave and hot and humid condition are very likely to prevail over south Bengal,” said an IMD official.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for some north Bengal districts such as Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar warning that areas in these districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 14.