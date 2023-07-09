Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal panchayat election: Re-polling for booths declared void to be held tomorrow

West Bengal panchayat election: Re-polling for booths declared void to be held tomorrow

PTI |
Jul 09, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.

Polling staff leave for their respective polling stations after collecting polling equipment.(ANI)
The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.

Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will witness repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
