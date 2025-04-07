West Bengal: TV director arrested for ramming car into pedestrians, killing one

One pedestrian was killed and seven others sustained serious injuries after a Bengali television director allegedly rammed his car into them in a drunken state in the Thakurpukur area of Kolkata on Sunday, police said. Representational image.

“The director, identified as Siddhanta Das, was arrested and the hatchback vehicle was impounded. Das been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol,” a city police official said on condition of anonymity.

The incident took place in the Thakurpukur market area on Diamond Harbour Road around 9am on Sunday when Das violated traffic restrictions and entered a portion of the road that was under repair after ramming into steel barricades.

“One man, identified as Aminul Rehman, died at a private hospital while another pedestrian, Joydeb Majumdar, is undergoing treatment. Six others who were injured were released soon after admission as they were not critical,” the officer added.

The car hit the pedestrians and a couple of two wheelers before screeching to a halt.

During investigation, the police learnt that the director was at a late-night party with some actors and technicians who were part of his new TV serial.