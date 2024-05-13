Will support INDIA coalition when it forms government at Centre: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress will extend complete support to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc when it forms the next government at the Centre, West Bengal chief minister and the ruling party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not get more than 195 of Lok Sabha’s 543 seats in the seven-phase elections. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally ahead of fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election at Bangaon on Monday (HT Photo)

Banerjee made the assertion at two back-to-back rallies in Bongaon and Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituencies of North 24 Parganas district while people in Bengal’s eight other parliamentary seats voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Bengal will show the way. Bengal will give full support to form the government. We don’t want anything. Let people live. Let the nation live. May people live in peace. The nation should not be sold. The Constitution should not be sold. Humanity should not be sold,” Banerjee said at the Barrackpore rally.

At the rally in Bongaon where the Dalit Matua community has a strong presence, Banerjee prophesied the BJP’s defeat. “Three rounds of polling are over and look at their faces. No more Modi. The INDIA coalition will win. We will help from here (Bengal). According to the reports we received until yesterday, they (BJP) will get 195 seats. The rest will go to INDIA and some small parties. Let Modi go. Let India live,” Banerjee said.

A majority of Matuas have migrated from Bangladesh since 1950s, mostly in the face of religious persecution.

The TMC has fielded Biswajit Das, a BJP legislator who was earlier in TMC, from the Bongaon seat, against BJP’s sitting MP and union minister Shantanu Thakur who heads one of the two factions of the All India Matua Mahasangha.

“What has this central minister done for you? Modi came here yesterday and said he will enforce the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in Bengal. He has to cross my dead body before touching you. You are all citizens. Your children go to school and you enjoy the benefits of the state’s welfare schemes,” said Banerjee.

The chief minister continued her attack on PM Modi, wondering where he had been for the last 10 days. “He is giving his guarantee now. There was no trace of him in 10 years. Ten years ago, he said you all will get ₹15 lakh in (bank) accounts and 20 million jobs each year. Did you get 200 million jobs in these 10 years? Modi’s guarantee is no guarantee other than 420. Modi has come to beat the drum of lies. He says you will get free electricity and water. Are you getting free electricity and water? Modi is lying,” said Banerjee.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya brushed aside Mamata Banerjee’s claims of the INDIA coalition’s performance, saying it has confused even TMC workers.

“She makes self-contradictory statements every day. Even her party workers are confused. TMC’s tally in Bengal will not cross the single-digit mark. The so-called INDIA coalition partners are fighting against each other on half the seats they are contesting as allies. Congress is contesting 285 seats. Of these 80 seats are being contested by the coalition partners as well. Banerjee’s statements are laughable,” said Bhattacharjee.