14-year-old girl gang-raped in Lucknow, one held

LUCKNOW: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while returning home from school, police said on Tuesday. For representation only. (Sourced)

According to police, the incident occurred in Sarojini Nagar when the girl was returning home from school. The accused, Danish and Amin, attempted to snatch her bag. When she resisted, they forced her into their car, took her to a Krishna Nagar hotel, and gang-raped her, they said.

DCP South Keshav Kumar said that a case had been registered under POCSO and other relevant acts at Sarojini Nagar Police station, while one named accused has been taken into custody and is being probed in detail.

Meanwhile, ACP Krishna Nagar Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said the CCTV footage of a hotel had been found in this case and it was being thoroughly investigated.

According to the girl’s father, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon around 1 pm as she returned from school and encountered the youths. “They snatched her bag, dragged her into the car, and took her to Hotel Paradise Shanti Inn in Krishna Nagar, where they raped her,” the girl’s father said in the FIR.

The father alleged that the youths also recorded a video of their act, took obscene images of his daughter, and threatened her to remain silent, otherwise they would upload the video on social media.