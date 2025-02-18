1965 war hero Abdul Hamid’s name removed from U.P. school gate, reinstated after kin object

The family members of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Abdul Hamid have expressed strong displeasure over the removal of the 1965 Indo-Pak war hero’s name from the main gate of a primary school in Dhamupur village in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district where he once studied. Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid’s name was later reinstated at the school’s main entrance in Ghazipur’s Dhamupur village. (Sourced)

After his kin complained about it, Ghazipur’s basic siksha adhikari (BSA) Hemant Rao got the Param Vir Chakra awardee’s name re-written on the school entrance on Saturday.

“Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid’s name has been reinstated at the school’s main entrance,” BSA Rao said. He further said Hamid’s name was also inscribed on an inner wall of the school.

As per Jameel Ahmed, Hamid’s grandson, the name ‘Shaheed Hamid Vidyalaya’ was replaced by ‘PM Shri Composite School’ at the entrance when the school was repainted a few days ago.

Ahmed said after his family and he raised an objection with headmaster Ajay Kushwaha, they were directed to approach BSA Hemant Rao.