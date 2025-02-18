Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1965 war hero Abdul Hamid’s name removed from U.P. school gate, reinstated after kin object

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 18, 2025 05:42 AM IST

As per Jameel Ahmed, Hamid’s grandson, the name ‘Shaheed Hamid Vidyalaya’ was replaced by ‘PM Shri Composite School’ at the entrance when the school was repainted a few days ago

The family members of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Abdul Hamid have expressed strong displeasure over the removal of the 1965 Indo-Pak war hero’s name from the main gate of a primary school in Dhamupur village in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district where he once studied.

Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid’s name was later reinstated at the school’s main entrance in Ghazipur’s Dhamupur village. (Sourced)
Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid’s name was later reinstated at the school’s main entrance in Ghazipur’s Dhamupur village. (Sourced)

After his kin complained about it, Ghazipur’s basic siksha adhikari (BSA) Hemant Rao got the Param Vir Chakra awardee’s name re-written on the school entrance on Saturday.

“Shaheed Veer Abdul Hamid’s name has been reinstated at the school’s main entrance,” BSA Rao said. He further said Hamid’s name was also inscribed on an inner wall of the school.

As per Jameel Ahmed, Hamid’s grandson, the name ‘Shaheed Hamid Vidyalaya’ was replaced by ‘PM Shri Composite School’ at the entrance when the school was repainted a few days ago.

Ahmed said after his family and he raised an objection with headmaster Ajay Kushwaha, they were directed to approach BSA Hemant Rao.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On