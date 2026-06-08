Baghpat , A criminal case against a man lodged 27 years ago for verbal abuse and criminal intimidation ended after he voluntarily admitted his guilt. 27-year-old criminal case ends after elderly accused admits guilt

The man, now 65 years old, was sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and asked to pay a fine of ₹1,000 by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Saturday.

Prosecution Officer Abhiram Gautam said on Monday that the case dates back to June 26, 1999, when a resident of Sarurpur Kalan village, Dhara Singh, lodged a complaint at Baghpat Kotwali police station alleging that Rajendra and two others from the same village had abused him and issued threats to him.

Following investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused under Section 504 and Section 506 in court.

The case against Rajendra was pending before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manindrapal Singh. As he had remained absent from court proceedings for a long period, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Subsequently, notices and warrants for attachment of property were also issued, Gautam said.

On Saturday, Rajendra surrendered before the court and informed it that he belonged to a poor family and was unable to appear repeatedly due to old age and illness.

He voluntarily pleaded guilty and requested the court to dispose of the matter by imposing the minimum possible monetary penalty, without contesting the charges.

After hearing the matter, the court sentenced Rajendra to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed a total fine of ₹1,000 ₹300 for using abusive language and ₹700 for criminal intimidation.

Rajendra deposited the fine amount and returned home, bringing the nearly three-decade-old case to a close, Gautam added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.