30-yr-old biker crashes into barricade on Lohia Path in Lucknow, dies

LUCKNOW A 30-year-old bike-borne man died after crashing into a barricade sans reflectors on Lohia Path late on Tuesday night. The police claimed that Wahid, 30, a resident of Gomti Nagar, was over-speeding which led to his death, but the latter’s family alleged that the absence of reflectors on the barricades set up in the middle of the road and the lack of enough illumination on the stretch led to the accident. The collision was so severe that the bike fell far away and Wahid was thrown off the two-wheeler, said police. (Pic for representation)

The barricade was put up a few weeks ago to check over-speeding and stunt riding on the route. With multiple accidents being reported in the city due to rash driving, especially on Lohia Path, the police came up with a barricading solution in September, which HT reported. A number of barricades were put up on the entire Lohia Path - from Polytechnic crossing to Kalidas Marg.

DCP (central) Raveena Tyagi had told HT that the measure was taken to curb over-speeding of vehicles.

Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh said the man was partying with friends in Hazratganj on Tuesday night. Around 11:45pm, five to six people left together on bikes and they were moving at high speed from Golf Club crossing towards Samata Mulak crossing when Wahid’s bike crashed into the barricade.

“The collision was so severe that the bike fell far away and Wahid was thrown off the two-wheeler. All the youths fled the spot. Police reached there on the information of passersby. Wahid was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he added.

According to the police, when the data of the speed meter installed on Lohia Path was seen, it was found that at the time of the accident, the speed of Wahid’s bike was approximately 110 km/h.

But his family alleged that there was neither adequate lighting nor a reflector at the place where the barricading was installed. “Due to this, Wahid could not see it and the accident took place. Police did the barricading in view the previous accidents, but did not follow norms,” they said.

The deceased is survived by his wife Amreen, 11-year-old son Arhaan and 5-year-old son Ayan.

The deceased’s wife Amreen said Wahid had gone to eat at Phoolbagh with his two friends. On his return, he drove his friend’s bike and gave his scooter to him. “Wahid was ahead and his friends were behind him on the scooter. The bike collided with the barricade in the middle of the road. Due to this, he fell and got seriously injured,” she added.