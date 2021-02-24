7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned
- The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
Seven persons including four from a family and two relatives died in an accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Tuesday night when a car collided with a tanker, killing all occupants of the car including the driver. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Aditya Yoginath expressed grief and directed local authorities to provide all required assistance to the affected.
“The accident took place at about 11 pm on Tuesday night. The car with six passengers and a driver was moving towards Noida. A tanker was moving towards Agra from Noida and was on the other side of the divider,” said Sirish Chand, the superintendent of police (rural) Mathura.
The car crashed into the tanker which suddenly overturned to the other side of the divider after one of its tyres reportedly burst, the SP added. The collision was so powerful that the car was crushed, killing all seven on the spot.
“The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district. Damaged vehicles were removed and the expressway was cleared for traffic later in the night,” said SP Chand.
Also Read: Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic
The deceased were from Safidon tehsil in Jind district of Haryana and were identified as Manoj (47), his wife Babita (40) and two sons Abhay (18) and Hemant (16). Two other relatives included Kannu aged 10 years and Himadri (14) beside driver Rakesh (39), said a police official, who did not wish to be named.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their relatives have been informed.
The 165 kilometers long Yamuna Expressway connects Agra with Noida and is infamous for road accidents, mostly due to over speeding, despite several measures taken to make travel safe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned
- The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Tandav FIR': Amazon India Originals head records statement before UP police
- Aparna Purohit was at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for nearly four hours to record her statement in connection with the FIR over Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly passes resolution to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram
- The proposal for naming the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport would be sent to the Union government that would take a final decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from UP villages to fast, send messages to PM every day from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cousins, 5 and 7, abducted in UP, one found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Missing college student found with 60% burn injuries in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's Kushinagar airport gets DGCA nod for international flights
- Uttar Pradesh now has three international airports – Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP govt has freed 67,000 acres of land from land mafia': CM Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Girl found dead, cousin injured hours after they went missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates ₹450cr for district courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt make provision of ₹1,175 crores for metro rail projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox