A year after installation, barrier system at Charbagh stn goes awry

LUCKNOW: Just a year after multiple barriers were installed to streamline entry of vehicles at Charbagh station, the system has crumbled. Several cone-shaped iron barriers which were set up as a part of the integrated parking system are now is missing from the road . (Deeoak Gupta/HT)

A spot visit by HT found that even the electronic barrier which was installed at the station’s entrance (where people entering the designated parking area would get an electronic slip) was closed.

To recall, for smooth movement of vehicles and passengers on a daily basis like the airport, an integrated parking system was inaugurated at Charbagh railway station in February 2023. The idea was to decongest the traffic and streamline it. During this time, the barriers were put up to demarcate separate lanes for commercial vehicles, private vehicles, government vehicles and pedestrians.

The leftover iron from the missing barriers also caused inconvenience to commuters before it was removed a few days back. “The railing that was installed for the lane of vehicles at Charbagh station is now missing. Why are such experiments done in which the money of the taxpayer is misused? While removing the railing, no one is concerned about the vehicles of the passengers. The angle on the road has been cut from 1-inch height from the road, affecting the tyres of the vehicles,” said Vivek Sharma, a social activist posting pictures on his X handle.

When Prashant Kumar, station director, Charbagh was contacted he said, “The barriers will be restored again after a few months. The work was given to a private agency and its term is over. Currently, the work is not with anyone. The tender will be floated soon.”