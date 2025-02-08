Menu Explore
After U.P., Rajasthan cabinet meets at Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 08, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Rajasthan held its first cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh, doubling temple funds and setting part-time priests' honorarium at ₹7500 monthly.

The cabinet meeting of the Rajasthan government was held for the first time at the Mahakumbh here on Saturday. With this, the Rajasthan government became the second state to hold its cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh. The Uttar Pradesh government had held its cabinet meeting here in the last week of January.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma performing rituals at Sangam in Prayagraj after taking a holy dip there on Feb 8. (HT photo)
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma performing rituals at Sangam in Prayagraj after taking a holy dip there on Feb 8. (HT photo)

Many important proposals were approved during the Rajasthan government’s cabinet meeting held in Rajasthan Mandap. Rajasthan legislative assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his cabinet colleagues were present in the meeting.

It was decided that the amount of ‘Devbhog’ of temples would be doubled besides honorarium of part-time priests was fixed at 7500 per month. The cabinet also approved funds for renovation of temples.

“Mahakumbh is a representation of our heritage and culture. It is the legacy of our ancestors. We are fortunate to be part of this historic event. Such a massive gathering of devotees is possible only in India,” said Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma who, along his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav, first took a holy dip at the Sangam. Several Rajasthan government ministers also participated in the ritual.

He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for the excellent arrangements at the grand event.

Reacting to the Delhi election results, Sharma said, “The people of India have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Delhi believe that only a double-engine government could ensure their development, which is why they have elected a BJP government with a historic majority.”

Rajasthan deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

