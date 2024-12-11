AI cameras, RFID bands, GPS tracking: How officials plan to track pilgrims during Mahakumbh

Technology is set to play a key role when an estimated 40 to 45 crore pilgrims visit the 45-day Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj’s sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge. (File)

Headcount tracking of visitors will be done using AI-cameras, radio frequency identification or RFID wrist bands and GPS tracking, claim officials. Technical experts, who will monitor the process from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the fair area, emphasise the importance of tracking the turnaround cycle to avoid double counting devotees.

“A turnaround cycle is the average time a pilgrim will spend in the ghat, ensuring accurate headcount data. The process involves calculating sample data using the Cochran formula, with estimates based on 20 lakh devotees on non-peak days and up to 10 crore devotees on peak days,” they explained.

The average turnaround time will be derived from three distinct methods: attributes-based search, wherein a person’s attributes will be used to track the individuals; RFID bands that will be given to pilgrims during their arrival; and mobile tracking through GPS of consenting individuals.

Testing of these methods is currently underway to ensure accurate and reliable headcount data for the Mahakumbh, officials added.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said around 744 temporary CCTV cameras will be installed at 200 locations within the fair area. In comparison, 1,107 permanent CCTV cameras have been set up at 268 locations across the city. Additionally, 720 CCTV cameras are being deployed across more than 100 parking areas to ensure seamless tracking and crowd management.

To ensure effective monitoring of the vast gathering, dedicated viewing centres have been established at ICCC, the Police Line Control Room, and the Arail and Jhunsi areas. These centres aim to streamline oversight of the massive influx of devotees, he shared.

Pant highlighted that managing and counting such an enormous crowd presents a significant challenge. However, the integration of AI technology will play a pivotal role in addressing this.

By leveraging AI-driven crowd density algorithms, the aim is to achieve an accurate headcount of the attendees. AI-based crowd management systems will also generate real-time alerts, enabling officials to efficiently count, track, and manage devotees throughout the event, he said.