Air force joins battle against blaze in BKT

Around 11 am Wednesday, an electronics warehouse under the Madiaon Police Station limits caught fire reportedly due to a short circuit. The fire was so massive that the billowing smoke could be seen even from 10 kilometres away, officials said, adding an Air Force team had to be requested for assistance.

While the fire was completely doused off by 4 pm, cracks appeared in the nearby buildings due to an explosion in a compressor at the warehouse, they added.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at another warehouse in the Sairpur area of BKT. No injuries were reported in that incident as well.

According to BKT fire safety officer Prashant Kumar, three fire tankers from the BKT station were first pressed into service. “Later, more tenders from PGI, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Sarojini Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Tata, Sahara and Sitapur stations, two tankers and a hydraulic platform from Hazratganj and Chowk stations also had to be deployed,” he added.

Also, two air force fire tankers were called to the spot for assistance, said the BKT FSO.

Lucknow chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar said prima facie short circuit seemed to be the reason for the fire. He added that the department would now check if the warehouse had acquired a no-objection certificate from the authorities.