Akhilesh meets SP MPs, stresses fine-tuning PDA strategy for UP polls

With little over a year left for the 2027 UP assembly polls, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with party’s all 37 Lok Sabha MPs and deliberated on how to further fine-tune (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) strategy, which helped the SP deliver its best-ever performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, to ensure party’s victory in the state elections next year. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with party MPs during their meeting in Lucknow on January 20. (Sourced)

In the closed-door meeting, the details of which were not shared, party insiders said the emphasis was on giving preference to PDA candidates in ticket distribution. The SP MPs were also asked to give names of probable candidates keeping in mind caste and mass appeal criteria from assembly segments in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

Addressing the party MPs, Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in UP in 2027. “All of you have to work day and night in their respective parliamentary constituencies. They have to stand by the people in their joys and sorrows and fight for their issues,” he asked the party MPs.

“All MPs and MLAs have been given responsibility for their respective areas,” the SP chief said, adding that a district-level manifesto, which will include people’s issues, will be prepared for the assembly elections. Akhilesh alleged that the rights of the PDA people were being snatched under the BJP rule.

“The party has also decided to give preference to the candidates from the PDA community in the next year’s UP assembly elections,” said SP MP from Chandauli Virendra Singh after attending the meeting of party MPs with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow earlier in the day.

“Our focus is to oust the BJP government in the state in 2027 and to strengthen our party at the booth level,” Singh added. Party insiders revealed that besides discussion on strategy for 2027 assembly polls, names of possible candidates were also discussed.

Replying to the media queries after the meeting, SP MP from Sambhal Zia ur Rahman Barq said, “It was discussed on how to strengthen our PDA strategy and win the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Our priority is to strengthen our organisation at the booth level.” On being asked about the SP’s alliance with the Congress, he said, “As of now, we don’t have any differences with any of INDIA bloc partners.”

SP MP from Ghosi Rajeev Rai said: “Our candidates will strongly fight the 2027 polls against the BJP. We are continuously fighting with the government on the SIR issue. A committee is formed to take care of the issues related to the SIR.”