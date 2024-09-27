Akhilesh spreading confusion through social media posts: UP BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly spreading confusion and inciting discord among castes through his social media posts. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. (HT file)

Chaudhary said Yadav, in an attempt to stay in the limelight, was misleading the public with outdated information, which according to him, could disrupt social harmony.

The BJP leader’s remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav posted a four-year-old newspaper report on X raising concerns about the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) reservation policies.

Responding to the post, Chaudhary said the reservation system in UPPSC exams, including PCS, followed a 2020 high court directive, ensuring no overlap of reserved category candidates in the unreserved category during final selection.

This rule, he noted, was also implemented in the selection process of civil services like IAS and IPS by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chaudhary accused Yadav of irresponsibility, pointing out that the report Yadav shared dated back to February 2020. He further alleged that the SP chief was deliberately trying to sow discord among different castes by sharing outdated information.

“Posting a four-year-old article to provoke caste-based divisions is highly irresponsible,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP leader also recalled past instances where Yadav allegedly spread false information through social media, citing an incident where Yadav shared an image of the Varuna river in Varanasi, later revealed to be from his own tenure as chief minister.