Akhilesh urges stronger ties with US, warns against China

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said India’s foreign policy was “in disarray” and urged New Delhi to urgently repair relations with the United States while remaining vigilant against China. SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Speaking to reporters in Kannauj, his Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav said the US remained the hub of global capital and technological progress and India could not afford strained ties. “Wealth is created there and people dream big in science, technology, economy, health and education. The relationship with such a country should never decline,” he said.

He pointed to the large Indian diaspora in the US and the nearly eight lakh students who go abroad annually for higher education, stressing that bilateral trade was too significant to be put at risk. “Many people from Gujarat live in the US. We hope that those who hold senior positions there will ensure that bilateral relations are not allowed to sour,” Yadav added.

In contrast, Yadav described China as a constant threat to India’s territorial and economic security. Recalling Operation Sindoor, he said China, rather than Pakistan, posed a greater challenge. “The government should be cautious of such a country which has its eyes on our land and is capturing our market. India should try to strengthen its economy to face such a country,” he said.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian goods from August 27 over New Delhi’s continued purchase of oil from Russia.

Yadav also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of not following the principles of Sanatan Dharma.