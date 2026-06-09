Akhilesh Yadav’s next Vision India event in Agra on June 14

Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is taking his ‘Vision India – Plan, Develop & Ascent’ campaign to Agra with a major public outreach event on June 14, stepping up efforts to build a strong development narrative as the state heads toward the crucial 2027 assembly elections. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that Uttar Pradesh’s economy largely depends on small and micro entrepreneurs, street vendors, weekly market traders and cottage industries (FILE PHOTO)

The campaign reflects the Samajwadi Party’s strategy to engage youth, small businesses and diverse communities to build consensus on a forward-looking agenda.

The Vision India programmes, which started in Bengaluru last year, were later followed by programmes in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Jaipur and Ghaziabad.

Sources in the SP reveal that in the run-up to the 2027 UP assembly polls these Vision India Summits will also be organised in Noida, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Jhansi.

In a social media post on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav highlighted that India has become a country where ordinary citizens face difficulties at every step. He positioned Vision India as a positive, practical and progressive roadmap to create a bright future by transforming the nation into a ‘Neo India’ - a modern, inclusive, discrimination-free and developed country.

The Kannauj MP stressed that Uttar Pradesh’s economy largely depends on small and micro entrepreneurs, street vendors, weekly market traders and cottage industries. He noted that these sectors are the biggest source of employment after agriculture, yet they suffer due to government policies that favour big corporations and the wealthy.

The Vision India programme promotes innovation, collaboration and progress through seminars and summits across the country.

Its three core pillars are: Plan - envisioning India’s future and identifying opportunities and challenges; Develop - fostering dialogue and practical solutions for rapid advancement; and Ascent - positioning India as a global leader in innovation and technology.