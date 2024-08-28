Akhilesh’s counter-attack over BJP’s ‘1,500%’ income rise barb

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “PM Cares” fund after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked him over a “1,500%” rise in his wealth in the past 20 years. Akhilesh Yadav’s response came the day after the BJP post. (HT FILE)

The central BJP, on its X handle, posted two graphics on Monday --one about the rise in the income of Akhilesh Yadav and the other about the income rise of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying that their income rose “1500%” and “20,800%” respectively .

The graphic about Akhilesh features his image with the text “Samajwadi Bank Balance!” and shows that his wealth was ₹2.3 crore in 2004 and ₹39 crore in 2024 and summed it up as a growth of approximately 1,500%. The post is captioned: “Is this how ‘Samaj’ benefits?” A similar graphic about Owais has the text: “Had kar di aapney”.

Responding to the central BJP’s post, Akhilesh Yadav said: “Ek tha bina hisab-kitab ka care fund. Janta ne jiska naam rakha ‘unfair fund’ (There was an unaccounted Care Fund, The public named it the ‘Unfair Fund’).

“BJP’s corruption gobbled up everone’s money,” he added.

DEMANDS PROBE IN FARRUKHABAD INCIDENT:

In the incident of the bodies of two girls found hanging on a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad on Monday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a probe, calling it a “suspicious case”. In a post in Hindi on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: “It is a very sensitive incident that the bodies of two girls, who had gone out to see the Janmashtami festival in Farrukhabad, UP, were found hanging from a tree. The BJP government should immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into this matter and submit its report on this suspicious case of murder. Such incidents create a horrific atmosphere in society, which causes a deep mental trauma to the women community”.

Emphasising women’s safety, Akhilesh called for working on it by rising above politics. He said: “The time has come to raise ‘women safety’ as a serious issue, rising above politics.”