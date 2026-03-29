Akhilesh’s Dadri speech a document of lies, despair: UP BJP chief

In a sharp reaction to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s allegation in Dadri that the Constitution is under threat, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday termed Yadav’s speech a document of lies, confusion, despair, and politics aimed at dividing society. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary. (HT file)

Responding to those politicising the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar’s name, Chaudhary said the BJP is the party that spread Babasaheb’s ideas, developed his pilgrimage sites and empowered marginalised communities.

“Showing false fear of constitutional changes is SP’s old politics. The BJP upholds constitutional dignity, democratic values, and social harmony,” he added. “People rejected SP’s governance, corruption and family-centric politics in 2017 and 2022 and Uttar Pradesh is ready to elect the BJP and reject the SP in 2027 too,” Chaudhary said.

“If SP was truly development-oriented, why did UP lag in investment, infrastructure and law and order during its rule?,” he asked.

He also said the SP chief’s statement on women’s safety, respect and empowerment is astonishing. “The party whose rule is remembered for hooliganism, molestation, riots, mafia dominance, and open protection of crime is now talking about 1090 and women’s respect,” Chaudhary said.

“The BJP government has provided a safe environment through Mission Shakti, women’s helpline, fast-track justice, police recruitment, and strict law enforcement. In SP’s rule, girls feared stepping out; in BJP’s rule, girls move forward with confidence,” he asserted.

Yadav began his campaign for 2027 UP assembly polls from a rally in Dadri, a town in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Sunday—a day after PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport in Jewar.

“The Noida International Airport is the result of PM Narendra Modi’s vision and CM Yogi Adityanath’s determination, establishing UP as India’s largest development engine. SP only dreams in files, BJP implements projects on the ground,” Chaudhary said.