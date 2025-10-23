Akhilesh’s unofficial b’day marked: Stationery items distributed to Dalit students, hoardings put up

From front page advertisements in newspapers to hoardings dotting Vikramaditya Marg, the road on which Akhilesh Yadav’s residence and SP headquarters are located, to distribution of school-bags and stationery items to children in Dalit localities, SP workers celebrated the ‘unofficial’ birthday of Yadav in myriad ways on Thursday.

According to official records, Yadav celebrates his birthday on July 1.

The SP MLA from Lucknow West, Arman Khan, made sure that full page advertisements in nearly all major newspapers were published wishing SP president Akhilesh Yadav. SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand distributed school bags and stationery items to children in Dalit localities to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, SP leader from Mehndawal assembly seat of Sant Kabir Nagar, Jayram Pandey, put up a unique hoarding with ‘Prabal Engine Ki Sarkar’ written on it and showcasing the work done during the SP regime in the state. The hoarding also displayed Akhilesh Yadav riding atop an engine with ‘Ek Engine Mazboot Engine’ written on it.

Injustice increasing against Dalits: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that incidents of injustice and atrocities against Dalits are increasing under the BJP government. “Feudal forces are emboldened under this government. Criminals and feudalists are protected by the BJP government. Discrimination is occurring at every level. On one hand, those in power are insulting the PDA in various ways, while the BJP government is snatching away the PDA’s jobs, reservations, and rights,” said Akhilesh Yadav in a statement issued on Thursday.

Speaking on the issue of atrocities against Dalits, Akhilesh Yadav said, “A young Dalit man was beaten to death in Rae Bareli. An elderly Dalit man was treated disrespectfully in Kakori, Lucknow. These are just a few incidents. Countless such incidents occur daily in Uttar Pradesh, with the police and administration remaining mute spectators to such incidents.”

“Under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against Dalits and women in the country. They are humiliated. Under pressure from the government, the police do not take action against anti-social elements. This government’s arrogance is at its peak. The BJP is abusing power. The police are being used for political purposes,” he added.

“Only when the BJP government is gone will Dalits, backward classes, women, and minorities receive justice. Only then will discrimination end, and jobs and reservations be provided,” he added.