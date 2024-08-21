Ayodhya Deepotsav: Govt plans to light 25 lakh diyas, set new record

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya this year. This will be the first such celebration in the town after the opening of Ram Mandir. (File)

Events leading to Deepotsav are expected to start in September.

Last year, Ayodhya set a world record during Deepotsav by lighting over 21 lakh earthen lamps across 51 ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi. This year, the Yogi government aims to surpass that by illuminating Ayodhya with 25 lakh lamps.

After coming to power in March 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government has been organising Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

This year, around 500 locations in Ayodhya will be adorned with eye-catching signage, while 20 artistic installations dedicated to lord Ram will be prominently featured.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has begun the process of selecting agencies and assigning tasks with preparations for various Deepotsav events expected to start in September, said the state government.

The grand Deepotsav 2024 celebrations will take place from October 28 till October 31.

The tourism department is preparing a detailed plan to enhance Ayodhya’s beauty by lighting earthen diyas on the ghats of the Sarayu, decorating the riverbank, and organising cultural performances and festivities. The event aims to recreate the scenes of Lord Shri Rama’s return to Ayodhya.

In preparation for Deepotsav, the department will appoint an agency to design and oversee the setup for lighting over 25 lakh diyas at various locations, including Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya.

The agency will also design the area for a record-breaking aarti ceremony on river Saryu that will involve 1,100 religious leaders, local celebrities, and residents of Ayodhya.

Additionally, the agency will coordinate training for volunteers two days prior to the event.

The Guinness World Record attempt will involve approximately 7,000 volunteers, including students from Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University to ensure a smooth execution of the record-setting activities.

A grand procession will be the highlight of the programme, featuring seven large mechanised tableaus, including a Ram Rath.

These tableaus will depict various incidents from the life of Lord Ram. Their design will be inspired by renowned festivals from around the world, including Oruro (Bolivia), Basel (Switzerland), Salvador (Brazil), Barranquilla (Colombia), Düsseldorf (Germany), and the Grenadines.

A choreographed ‘green’ aerial firecracker show will be a key feature of Deepotsav.

Twenty artistic installations will also be set up across the city, depicting various events from Lord Ram’s life, characters from Ramayana, and themes related to Ayodhya and the Deepotsav programme.