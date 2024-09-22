Ayodhya rape case: Allahabad HC seeks DNA report of aborted foetus

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Saturday sought the DNA report of the foetus aborted by the survivor in the Ayodhya rape case. Allahabad High Court (File)

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order while hearing the bail plea of the 71-year-old accused, Moeed. The court ordered the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory to submit the report within a week.

The accused claimed he has been implicated in the case for political reasons and that no documents have been given to him.

Appearing before the court on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general VK Shahi submitted that the case is of a very serious nature and the victim is a minor.

After the incident, the victim became pregnant and following her abortion, a sample had been sent for DNA testing.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sought the report of the DNA test of the foetus.

The next hearing will be on September 30.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moeed, along with his employee, from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.