Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayodhya rape case: Allahabad HC seeks DNA report of aborted foetus

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 22, 2024 06:52 AM IST

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order while hearing the bail plea of the 71-year-old accused, Moeed.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Saturday sought the DNA report of the foetus aborted by the survivor in the Ayodhya rape case.

Allahabad High Court (File)
Allahabad High Court (File)

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order while hearing the bail plea of the 71-year-old accused, Moeed. The court ordered the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory to submit the report within a week.

The accused claimed he has been implicated in the case for political reasons and that no documents have been given to him.

Appearing before the court on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general VK Shahi submitted that the case is of a very serious nature and the victim is a minor.

After the incident, the victim became pregnant and following her abortion, a sample had been sent for DNA testing.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sought the report of the DNA test of the foetus.

The next hearing will be on September 30.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moeed, along with his employee, from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On