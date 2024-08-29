Ayodhya to unveil Mumbai-style ‘Chowpatty’ at Ram ki Paidi

The temple town of Ayodhya will get its own Mumbai-style ‘Chowpatty’ at the majestic Ram ki Paidi for this Deepotsav. Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations (PTI File)

Around 45 percent of the work has been completed, which will include 84 shops and restaurants.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board approved the proposal of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), allocating ₹4.65 crore for the project.

According to ADA secretary Satyendra Singh, around 45 percent of the Chowpatty’s construction has been completed, and it is expected to be ready for visitors before Deepotsav.

The Chowpatty is envisioned as a grand space where tourists and locals will relish a variety of hygienically prepared dishes while enjoying the scenic beauty of the ghat.

It will have 84 shops and restaurants offering local Ayodhya delicacies and a variety of other dishes.

The designated Chowpatty area will be beautified with strict measures in place to maintain cleanliness, including the installation of dustbins to keep the area litter-free.

Plans include constructing seating platforms for visitors to relax at the majestic Ram ki Paidi and modern-design carts for food vendors.

A parking facility will also be available to accommodate the influx of tourists.