Ayodhya vision document: PM Modi reviews plan in meet with Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed projects as well as a detailed plan for the development of Ayodhya and to promote the temple town as a global religious tourism site presented by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state government is expected to brief PM Modi virtually about the proposed township, tourism board, upcoming airport in Ayodhya, development of Saryu bank, construction of road linked to temple apart from the Ram Mandir construction.

Officials have said that the Yogi Adityanath government has hired LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, an international consultant, to prepare a blueprint and a vision document for the overall development of Ayodhya. It has handed over a list of 27 projects that will be implemented as part of the development plan. “Out of the 27 projects, detailed project reports of 10 projects will be prepared soon,” Deepak Kumar, the chairperson of the UP Housing and Development Board, said.

Deepak Kumar said Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant.

PM Modi’s government has already approved ₹100-crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station in a bid to connect Ayodhya with the rest of the country. Ayodhya will also have an international airport and the state government has released over ₹321 crore for the land acquisition for the under-construction airport, to be named Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport after Lord Ram. The state government has also approved ₹1,001.77 crore to purchase 555.66 acres of additional land for the construction of the international airport. Additionally, the Centre has also released its contribution of ₹250 crore.

Ayodhya Teertha Development Board to regulate all development activities in Ayodhya is also in the anvil, a senior official of the state government has said. It is also planning a new township to decongest Ayodhya, which will come up at Shahnawazpur on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad, a state government body, will implement the project. “The new Ayodhya will come up on 500 acres of land. In phase one, development work will be carried out on 180 acres,” an official said.

A provision of ₹300 crore has been made for the construction of an approach road to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. And for the development and beautification of tourism facilities in Ayodhya, ₹100 crore has also been allotted.

PM Modi in February 2020 announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister visited Ayodhya to attend the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmbhoomi site on August 5 last year.