Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul, Priyanka target govt over ‘paper leaks’

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, the duo launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged examination paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad on Saturday (ANI)

The Yatra on Saturday received a spirited welcome in Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal and Bulandshahr districts of Western U.P.

At Sambhal and Moradabad, Priyanka raised multiple issues concerning youngsters and expressed deep concerns after the recent instances of alleged question paper leaks were reported in the state. She also spoke about the growing unemployment and inflation.

She noted that to address the issue the Congress had announced a job calendar and a commission during the last assembly elections in the state, but the party was not voted to power.

In Sambhal, Priyanka said atrocities were being carried out against youths, farmers, women and different sections of the society. “We are here to fight against injustice and ask whether you will support us?” she said to which the crowd responded with a big ‘yes’.

Rahul, meanwhile, targeted a few industrialists and alleged that their ‘nexus’ with the Narendra Modi-led government was pickpocketing people.

On the state government cancelling the recently held police constable recruitment exam in which lakhs of aspirants had taken part, he said the government didn’t “really wish to provide jobs” and was more interested in benefiting some individuals.

In a post on X, he said: “Big victory for student power and youth unity! Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear - no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly... Those who unite will win, those who divide will be crushed.”

On Saturday, the ‘Nyay Yatra’ started from Moradabad and passed through Amroha, Sambhal and Bulandshahr.

A huge crowd turned up to hear Rahul and Priyanka on their maiden visit to Sambhal, which is considered a citadel of the Samajwadi Party whose Shafiq-Ur-Rahman Barq has represented the Lok Sabha constituency multiple times. A similar atmosphere was witnessed in Moradabad where the siblings addressed a gathering at Galshaheed Chouraha.

In Amroha, Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) suspended MP Kunwar Danish Ali joined Rahul and Priyanka, triggering speculations that he could contest the seat on a Congress ticket.

Sources said at least three MPs from the BSP were likely to make a switch to the Congress.

Rahul had visited Ali at his home after the latter was targetted with objectionable remarks by BJP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament. In a video post, in which he can be seen alongside Rahul and Priyanka, on X, he wrote, “Thank You Amroha.”

After announcing its alliance with the Samajwadi Party in U.P. as part of the INDIA bloc, the Congress will be fielding its candidates in Amroha, Bulandshahar and Saharanpur seats of the region.

Despite its thumping victory in the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP had lost eight out of 14 seats in Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions. The ‘Yatra’ on Saturday passed through three constituencies in the Moradabad division where the BJP was defeated in the previous election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sambhal on February 19 and laid down the foundation stone of Kalki Dham.