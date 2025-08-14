BJP govt ruined all development projects started during SP regime: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of ruining all the development projects started during his regime and conspiring to keep the poor and PDA communities away from education. He also reiterated his demand for strict action against officials involved in deleting names from the voter list. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

During his visit to the Sanskriti School at Chak Ganjaria in Lucknow on Thursday, Akhilesh alleged: “The BJP government has shut down the school built during the Samajwadi government. They ruined it by denying funds. The BJP government is conspiring to deprive the poor and PDA families of education. This government has shut down 20,000 primary schools.”

The SP chief said that during the Samajwadi government, work was done for the development of the entire state, while DPRs were made for metro rail projects in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra. “Our government planned the metro rail project in Varanasi too. The DPR was made and the budget was allocated, but the BJP government stopped it. A corridor project on the Varuna river was also stopped,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief further criticised the BJP government, alleging that it could not conduct Mahakumbh smoothly despite spending thousands of crores. “There was a stampede in which several devotees lost their lives, but the BJP government did not release the correct list of the deceased,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the BJP government was not allocating a budget for the Sainik School in Mainpuri and the Medical College in Budaun.

“The government has not been able to run the Lucknow Cancer Institute built during the Samajwadi government. It could have benefitted patients not only from UP but also from other states,” the SP chief said, adding that Dial 100, and the 102 and 108 ambulance services had been ruined under BJP rule.

On the 2027 state assembly polls, Akhilesh said that the BJP government was afraid of the contest. “In 2027, the people of Uttar Pradesh and the PDA will bring a Samajwadi government for development and prosperity,” Akhilesh said.

He said action should be taken against the officers and employees who deleted the names of 18,000 voters from the list given by the Samajwadi Party to the Election Commission along with an affidavit.