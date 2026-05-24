BJP plunged country into ‘economic crisis’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of plunging the country into a “severe economic crisis” marked by inflation and hikes in petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav said that after nearly 12 years in power at the Centre, the BJP had failed to control the economy, making life increasingly difficult for the common man with soaring prices, unemployment, and corruption reaching new heights.

The Kannauj MP alleged that the BJP had ruined Uttar Pradesh and inflicted injustice on the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities during its two consecutive terms in the state.

He also alleged that the BJP was sowing seeds of hatred in society purely for political gains. Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections, he said no stone would be left unturned to secure a decisive victory.

“The public stands firmly with the Samajwadi Party. Our objective is to win 100% of the seats and completely wipe out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said.

Highlighting the success of the PDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he called it a guarantee of victory and said that an SP government in 2027 would deliver justice with dignity to all those who had been victimised, distressed and humiliated.

Referring to the ongoing power crisis, Yadav targeted the BJP over unannounced outages amid the scorching heatwave. He alleged that over the past 10 years, the BJP had done no substantial work in power generation and had only burdened the public through repeated hikes in electricity tariffs.

“Electricity is still being supplied from power plants established in the state during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure. The BJP government has neither set up a single new power plant nor increased generation by even a single unit,” Yadav claimed.