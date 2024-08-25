BJP works above caste, religion: Brajesh Pathak

LUCKNOW: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works above all caste and religious lines and focuses on serving the nation. He also exhorted party workers to not only add new members but also bring back former members to the party fold. BJP will launch a statewide membership campaign on September 1 and is organising workshops across the state to ensure its success. (Sourced)

Addressing party workers at a membership campaign workshop held at Bhagwan Baksha Singh Inter College in Lucknow Cantt, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak emphasised that the BJP is a cadre-based party that operates above caste and religious lines.

“We need to reach out to every household to add new members. This campaign should focus on both bringing back former members and attracting new ones,” said Pathak.

“Anyone can become a member of the BJP by giving a missed call to 880000 2024,” he explained.

District president Anand Dwivedi said that the BJP was the only party where an ordinary workers could become a national leader.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and other party leaders also attended PM Modi’s radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ at booth number 360 under Lucknow West assembly segment on Sunday.